Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $56.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.