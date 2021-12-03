Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $46,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $196.79 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $173.28 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

