Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 201,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 121.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,345,000 after purchasing an additional 185,729 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $619.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.64. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 85.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.08 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,536 shares of company stock worth $14,307,697. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

