Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,038.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.1% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,188 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $80.64 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.64 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.