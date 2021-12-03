British Land (BLND) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for British Land (LON: BLND):

11/26/2021 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – British Land had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – British Land had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 618 ($8.07) to GBX 650 ($8.49). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – British Land had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – British Land had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – British Land had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/2/2021 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – British Land had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – British Land had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 618 ($8.07) price target on the stock.

LON BLND opened at GBX 517.20 ($6.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 69.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 505.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 511.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($32,464.38).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

