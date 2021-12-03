Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.26. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $365.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

