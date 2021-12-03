Brokerages Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

DBRG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. 3,236,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.