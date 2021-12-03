Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.04. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.54 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

