Brokerages Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. Gildan Activewear reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 893,648 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,869,000 after acquiring an additional 314,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,340,000 after acquiring an additional 177,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,771,000 after acquiring an additional 359,379 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,784. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

