Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT at $138.69

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.11. 65,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.38. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

