Brokerages Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Target Price at $23.75

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. 8,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,404. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,896,000 after buying an additional 121,052 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

