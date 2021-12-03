Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) PT at $8.30

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOL. Bank of America cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 391,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GOL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 59,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,670. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.93. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

