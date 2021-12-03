Brokerages Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target at $401.65

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,442. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC traded down $7.22 on Tuesday, reaching $395.31. The stock had a trading volume of 44,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.10. KLA has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.