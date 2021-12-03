Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target at $146.64

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,954. Natera has a 12-month low of $83.19 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $750,409.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,061,340. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.