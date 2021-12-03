Brokerages Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target at $37.43

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

A number of research firms have commented on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

SIBN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. 5,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a market cap of $632.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 15.13.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth about $4,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 143.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 163.5% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

