Brokers Offer Predictions for Sierra Oncology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.40) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.27). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.84. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32).

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 13.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

