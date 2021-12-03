Brokers Set Expectations for Corus Entertainment’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$6.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Corus Entertainment news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 10,000 shares of Corus Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,491,240.60.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.