Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.58% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

