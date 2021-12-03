Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,407.27

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,407.27 ($31.45) and traded as high as GBX 2,740 ($35.80). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,680 ($35.01), with a volume of 1,512 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £433.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,592.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,407.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,113 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,363.89 ($3,088.44), for a total value of £4,994,899.57 ($6,525,868.26). Also, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 639 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,700 ($3,527.57), for a total transaction of £1,725,300 ($2,254,115.50). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,971 shares of company stock worth $884,038,885.

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

