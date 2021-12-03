Brown Financial Advisory Has $11.55 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brown Financial Advisory lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 9.5% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

