BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on BRP from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.43.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $77.87 on Thursday. BRP has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.72.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

