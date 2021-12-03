Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 269.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 51.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In related news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

