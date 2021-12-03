BSCView (BSCV) Price Tops $0.0267 on Exchanges

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, BSCView has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $315,004.54 and approximately $21,788.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00063180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00092771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.00 or 0.07823522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,527.98 or 1.00138082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002743 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

