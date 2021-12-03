Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.12.

BMBL opened at $32.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

