Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

BZLFY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,371.50.

BZLFY opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

