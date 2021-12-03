Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $6.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 448.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 81,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 409,273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

