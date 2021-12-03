C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AI. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America downgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

AI stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. 76,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock worth $58,843,327 over the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

