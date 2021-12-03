C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 11.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) fell 11.5% on Thursday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.95. 100,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,333,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

AI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other C3.ai news, Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $5,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock valued at $58,843,327. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C3.ai by 72.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth $38,312,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 732.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

