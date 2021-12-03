C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 11.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) fell 11.5% on Thursday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.95. 100,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,333,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.
AI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
In other C3.ai news, Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $5,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,392.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock valued at $58,843,327. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.