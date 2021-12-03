CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CAE traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. 665,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. CAE has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CAE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CAE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after acquiring an additional 599,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,830 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

