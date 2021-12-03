Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Holdings Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $90.03 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.93.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

