Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $550.00

Shares of Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 3671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £14.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 507 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 458.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

