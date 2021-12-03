Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $9.99 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
