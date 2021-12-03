Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $9.99 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

