Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.
NASDAQ CHW opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $11.39.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
