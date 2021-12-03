Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ CHW opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $11.39.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.