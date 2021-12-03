California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 96,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Centrus Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $631,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,376 shares of company stock worth $1,788,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

LEU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $753.83 million, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 2.60. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. Research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

