California State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Position in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of GreenBox POS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenBox POS by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenBox POS by 1,654.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 322,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,159,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in GreenBox POS by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

GBOX stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. GreenBox POS has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

In other GreenBox POS news, VP Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $51,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 56.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

