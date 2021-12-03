California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,774 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Solid Biosciences worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $195.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

