California State Teachers Retirement System Has $294,000 Stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

