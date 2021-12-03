California State Teachers Retirement System Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in eGain were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of eGain by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

EGAN opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.37. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

