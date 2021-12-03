California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 19,352 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $389.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

