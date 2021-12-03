Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sally Rau Sells 6,317 Shares

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sally Rau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 780,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,259. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $686.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

