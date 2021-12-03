Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sally Rau Sells 6,317 Shares

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sally Rau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00.
NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 780,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,259. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $686.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
