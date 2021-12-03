Canaccord Genuity Boosts Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target to $43.00

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.
Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $100.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 336,658 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,406,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.
Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
