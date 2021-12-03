Canaccord Genuity Boosts Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target to $43.00

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $100.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 336,658 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,406,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

