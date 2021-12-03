Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,117,287 shares.The stock last traded at $45.15 and had previously closed at $44.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Canada Goose by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,993,000 after buying an additional 69,661 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

