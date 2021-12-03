Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,117,287 shares.The stock last traded at $45.15 and had previously closed at $44.59.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.
The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Canada Goose by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,993,000 after buying an additional 69,661 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.
Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
