Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CM opened at $107.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

