Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Down 23.7% in November

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,281,000 after buying an additional 1,482,517 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,157,000 after buying an additional 783,856 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,021,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,640,000 after buying an additional 457,690 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 1,246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 406,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. Cannae has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

