Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $143.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

