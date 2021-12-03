Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPXWF. Raymond James lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPXWF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.