Cardano Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Cardano has a total market cap of $56.27 billion and $3.73 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00191491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00040157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003319 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.95 or 0.00621287 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00014632 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00068224 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,313,246,915 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

