Cardstack Hits Market Capitalization of $29.68 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Cardstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $29.68 million and approximately $440,682.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00244760 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

