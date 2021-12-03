Carlsberg A/S’s (CABGY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.