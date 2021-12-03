Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,267,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 12,600.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 289,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 276,803 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of CARS opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 2.23. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.